Transportation options for a safe New Year’s Eve in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - With New Year’s Eve on Saturday, plenty of people in Miami will be welcoming in 2017 at clubs, bars, or even with Pitbull at Bayfront Park.

For those looking to get around without much hassle, Miami-Dade County’s Metrorail and Metromovers will run all night Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, according to The Miami Herald. The service normally stops running at 2 a.m.

Miami-Dade County is also giving away one-day mobile passes to the first 2,017 riders who download the EASY Pay mobile app anytime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30.

Miami Beach’s free trolley service is reportedly running until midnight on Saturday, on the following routes: the Alton-West loop in South Beach, the North Beach and Middle Beach loops. There us also a new Collins Avenue trolley that will join the North and Mid Beach loops.

Along with transportation on land, a new water taxi service will be available on Friday through a private company that has partnered with Miami Beach. One-way tickets begin at $15, and its hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For those who prefer ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft are expected to surge their prices according to demand. Prices are expected to be highest between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. Representatives for Uber and Lyft told the Herald that “riders will see the total cost of their trip before they hail a driver.”

Drivers who drink during the long New Year’s weekend can get a free tow home, thanks to the American Automobile Association’s “Tow to Go” program.

Any driver can use the service; AAA membership is not required. The company says the service, sometimes called “Tipsy Tow,” should be used as a last resort, and free tows are based on truck availability. Drivers can request a tow until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Drivers should call (855) 286-9246 to arrange for a tow. AAA says tow trucks can take up to two people home along with the vehicle.

The free tow offer is a partnership between AAA and Budweiser and offers the free rides for various holidays throughout the year. AAA has transported more than 23,000 intoxicated drivers since the program began in 1998.

Free towing is offered in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. For more information, visit AAA’s website.

