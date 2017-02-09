Sketch released of man involved in deadly I-95 shooting

BOYNTON BEACH (WSVN) — Police have released a sketch of a man identified as a person of interest in a pair of shootings — including one that ended in death — Wednesday, on Interstate 95.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office released the sketch on Thursday as they searched for the people behind two shootings that left Antoine Smith dead.

Smith, 31, died after being shot while driving on I-95.

It happened late Wednesday morning after the gray SUV suspected of carrying the shooter crashed into a woman driving on I-95 and took off. When she followed to see the vehicle’s license plate, a passenger in the car opened fire.

Around the same time, police responded to a shooting down the road that left Smith dead.

Officials believe the two shootings were connected.

PBSO detectives have since located a gray Kia Soul SUV, which may be the SUV involved in the shootings. They said it matches the description of the of the SUV where the shots came from.

If the suspect n the sketch looks familiar call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

