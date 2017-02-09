Detectives locate SUV simillar to vehicle involved in deadly I-95 shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — In a possible break in the case, Palm Beach County detectives have located an SUV that may have been involved in two shootings, one fatal, that took place on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach, Wednesday morning.

A gray Kia Soul that matches the description of the vehicle involved in the shootings — which was a small, gray SUV — has been found on Wingfield Street in Lakeworth.

However, detectives have not confirmed whether this vehicle was the same one that held the suspected shooter.

A woman who witnessed the terrifying scene on I-95 told 7News she was driving along Gateway Boulevard, just before 11:30 a.m.,when a car crashed into her, just north of Lantana Road, before taking off north on I-95.

When she followed the vehicle to get its license plate number to file a report, suddenly, shots were fired.

“They shot the front of the car, the windshield, the tires, it was just like firecrackers,” she explained. “We didn’t even notice they were shooting until the bullet actually hit the car.”

At the same time, police responded to a deadly scene. Just about three miles way, Boynton Beach Police found a driver shot in a crashed white SUV, which had several bullet holes in it, on I-95, near Gateway Boulevard. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Detectives quickly determined the two shootings were connected.

Several agencies are now working together to find the suspect who was driving that gray SUV and the passenger, who they believe, pulled the trigger.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash and/or shooting to contact police immediately.

If you were on I-95 in this area sometime between 11:20 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., Wednesday morning, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

