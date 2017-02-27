David Posnack JCC evacuated due to bomb threat

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Jewish Community Center has been evacuated in Davie due to reports of a threat.

According to Davie Police, the David Posnack JCC, located at 5850 S. Pine Island Road, has evacuated students, Monday morning, due to a bomb threat made over the phone.

Police added that this is one of many threats made across the country.

Police have relocated students to two different locations. The younger kids were moved to the Walgreens near Pine Island Road and 57th Avenue, and older kids have moved to the parking lot of the Pentecostal Church two blocks north of the JCC.

Davie Police said the threat is not credible, but remain on the scene.

.@DaviePolice says the JCC bomb threat is not credible. Says it is up to the JCC on whether or not to reopen today.@wsvn pic.twitter.com/fPfbvyk49F — Andrew Scheinthal (@AScheinthalWSVN) February 27, 2017

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.