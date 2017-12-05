Python hunter sets new record, kills 17-foot python in Everglades

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A python hunter in the Everglades made quite a killing after he snagged a 17-foot python.

The South Florida Water Management District tweeted video of the sizable snake on display at their Homestead Field Station.

The district said python hunter Jason Leon set a record with his kill early Friday morning. The 17-foot, 1-inch python, weighing 132 pounds, is the longest ever brought in for the Python Elimination Program.

Sssssseventeen Feet! Python hunter Jason Leon set a record for the SFWMD Python Elimination Program with this 17-foot-1-inch Burmese python that he brought to the District's Homestead Field Station today. pic.twitter.com/p6iNnTex6H — South Florida Water (@SFWMD) December 4, 2017

Last month’s catch by hunter Dusty Crum held the previous record, measuring 16 feet, 11 inches long.

The hunt is part of the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program, where licensed South Florida Hunters are asked to remove the invasive animals.

Since the program began in March, more than 630 pythons have been removed from the Everglades.

