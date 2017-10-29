BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said a tornado possibly touched down near a trailer park in Boynton Beach, Saturday.

The storm ripped apart the roof of one mobile home and blew out windows on another. Both were unoccupied.

An area resident described the strong gusts. “I could hear the winds were really starting to pick up, and when I looked down this way towards the west, I could just see some stuff flying through the air,” he said.

Several other homes had minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

The power went out for a short time, but Florida Power and Light crews quickly restored it.

The inclement weather, caused by the since-dissolved Tropical Storm Philippe, also spawned as tornado that, officials said, touched down in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a bowling alley.

The Associated Press reported that the National Weather Service sent a team to Boynton Beach on Sunday to determine whether a tornado hit the area.

