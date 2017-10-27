Philippe triggers tropical storm watch for coastal Miami-Dade, Upper Keys

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tropical Depression 18 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Philippe, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the waters off of South Florida and the Caribbean due to the system.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, a tropical storm watch is in effect for upper mainland Monroe and coastal Miami-Dade County, Craig Key to Golden Beach.

"Philippe" has formed (from former TD Eighteen). Tropical Storm now near Havana. pic.twitter.com/ENAKVfXNyh — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 28, 2017

A warning has been issued for mariners boating in the waters off Marathon all the way north to Palm Beach County.

Since Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to be close to land, officials have released an advisory.

The system is expected to move over the Florida Straits.

Tropical Storm #Philippe Advisory 5: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Philippe. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2017

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Philippe packed maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving at north at 29 mph. It was located 20 miles southwest of Havana, Cuba and 120 miles south-southwest of Key West.

The forecast cone shows that Philippe could travel over parts of South Florida, the Florida Keys, Cuba and the Bahamas. A flood watch has been issued for all of Southeast Florida until early Sunday morning.

