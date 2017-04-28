Police search for hit-and-run driver in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run in Broward.

According to officials, a pedestrian was hit near a gas station on Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, back on April 8.

Surveillance video captured the car sending the victim in the air and into a metal pole.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle, believed to be a white 2004-2006 Honda Accord or similar.

Officials said the car has damage on the front and passenger side.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

