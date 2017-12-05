Police search for gunman in attempted Pembroke Pines Walgreens robbery

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman who tried to rob a South Florida drugstore.

Cameras captured the subject inside the Walgreens located along Pines Boulevard and Northwest 160th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The man pointed his gun at an employee, demanding she open the register. But when she couldn’t, he took off empty-handed.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.