Police search for a pair of carjackers in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Margate are on the lookout for a carjacked Sedan, Friday morning.

According to officials, a pair of crooks walked up to a woman and punched her in the face before taking her car.

It happened near Lakeside Drive and Coconut Creek Parkway, Thursday night.

The stolen car is a 2016 blue Hyundai Genesis with a tag of 006ICM.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

