Police arrest suspect in attempted Hollywood Burger King robbery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected would-be robber who had attempted to hold up an elderly man at a Burger King was caught after he was scared off.

The suspect was caught after police said the suspect tried to rob an elderly man inside the fast food chain in Hollywood.

When the victim yelled for help, the man took off running but didn’t get far.

Officials in the area, near North Federal Highway and Northeast 26th Street, arrested the crook.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.