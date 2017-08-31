Plantation family begins massive donation drive for Harvey victims

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation family preparing to send a large amount of items to help the victims of Harvey in Texas.

Along with a 53-foot trailer and an RV full of supplies, Albert Molina and his family have gathered a plethora of items to take to Texas in Harvey’s wake.

Among the items include food, water, dog food, diapers, cleaning supplies and much more.

The effort began with a Facebook post from Molina’s wife, which expanded and saw hundreds of people donating items for the family to take to Texas. The family has also started a GoFundMe account for monetary donations to continue to buy supplies for Harvey victims.

“Once they tell us what they need, we’re gonna use the money from the FundMe account, then we’re gonna drive north, 200 miles, wherever we need to go, buy exactly what they need,” Molina said. “It may be food, it may be meat, it may be gas tanks. Whatever they need, we’re gonna go ahead and bring it right back to them.”

Other companies contacted the family to assist, as well.

A second 53-foot trailer, donated by Interiors by Steven G, is also being packed with supplies. They will also be accepting donations in Pompano Beach, beginning Friday.

Molina will be leaving for Texas, Thursday evening, hoping to arrive on Saturday morning.

The Molinas are still accepting donations until 5 p.m.

You can donate supplies at:

12200 NW 7 St

Plantation, FL 33325

