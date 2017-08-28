(WSVN) - In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a number of charities and businesses are working to help the victims of the storm, which devastated many parts of South Texas. Here are a few ways to help those in need.

The United Way of Miami-Dade has begun a special operation to help victims of Harvey. To make a donation:

Visit www.unitedwaymiami.org

Call 305-643-2501 or 2-1-1

You can also send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007.

OneBlood is collecting blood to send to Texas. For the hours and locations of OneBlood Donor Centers and Big Red Bus drives, visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now or call 1-888-9DONATE (888-936-6283).

The American Red Cross is also accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. To donate, click here.

Apple has also teamed up with the American Red Cross to create an iTunes store link where you can donate to their Harvey relief fund.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations here.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is also accepting donations for Harvey victims here. Checks with the notation “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund” can also be mailed to:

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

4200 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, Florida 33137

For more information, call (305) 576-4000.

