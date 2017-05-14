HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A delivery driver came to a smashing stop inside a Domino’s Pizza in Hialeah, Sunday.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene of the crash at the shop located along West 20th Avenue, near the Palmetto Expressway.

Investigators said the woman was arriving for work when she came barreling through the glass doors of the restaurant, just missing employees inside.

Co-worker Christopher Penes said he witnessed the accident. “”I was waiting for the driver to come into the store, and when I looked at her parking ,she accidentally escalated right into the store,” he said.

Penes said he’s grateful he was far from the entrance at the time of the crash. “Thank God I was on the other side of the store, or I would’ve been hit by the car if I was there.”

The driver suffered minor injuries to her hand.

Meanwhile, crews removed her Toyota sedan from the restaurant.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.