Person of interest named in fatal police-involved shooting

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A person of interest has been identified in a police-involved shooting that killed a 21-year-old man.

According to police, 25-year-old Devin Lamar Smith was in the passenger seat of the car driven by 21-year-old Jamar Rollins.

Rollins was killed by a Miami-Dade Police officer during a traffic stop, Friday night, on the 10100 block of West Indigo Street.

Officials said Rollins was driving erratically, and when they pulled the car over, Smith took off running. As an officer approached Rollins, who was still behind the wheel, the officer noticed Rollins was armed.

Rollins was killed shortly afterwards. Miami-Dade Police officers Andrew Garcia and Jesus Coto were identified, Wednesday morning, as the officers involved.

A community meeting was held to address the shooting, Tuesday night, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez and other officers were present to answer questions.

“The driver, the victim in this case, had a firearm on him and started stepping out of the vehicle with firearm in-hand towards the officer,” Perez said at the community meeting with Rollins’ loved ones and family members. “So that is what needs to be investigated by FDLE.”

Many family members demanded answers as to what happened when Rollins was shot and killed. “This was not gun violence,” said Karen Harris, the 21-year-old’s aunt, when she took the stand. “This was an assassination.”

The officers were placed on administrative leave for three days following the shooting, police said, and are only allowed to return to work after completing a course. Miami-Dade Police said they are expected to return to duty on Thursday.

Police continue to search for the passenger.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

