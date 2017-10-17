PBSO lieutenant placed on leave after son charged with impersonating cop

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been punished after his son allegedly took his unmarked police car and impersonated an officer.

David Combs was placed on administrative leave without pay, Tuesday.

Police arrested his 22 year-old son, Monday, accusing him of taking his father’s unmarked car and impersonating an officer to rob a couple during a traffic stop.

According to police, the woman in the car was the son’s ex-girlfriend.

