Parkland man accused of impersonating officer to pull over ex

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is accused of impersonating a police officer to pull over his ex-girlfriend.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Combs, the son of a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, allegedly took his father’s unmarked police car to commit the crime.

He didn’t say anything to 7News crews as he left jail on Monday.

Combs was arrested in Parkland Saturday morning and was charged with armed robbery, impersonating a cop and false imprisonment.

Combs faced a judge in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday who learned that he allegedly used his father’s police car during a traffic stop of a man and woman on Loxahatchee Road.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office warrant, Combs activated his father’s lights and siren, commanded a man and woman to get on the ground before items were taken from the man. The victim said he felt a metal object placed to the back of his head during the stop.

Police said that the woman in the car was Combs’ ex-girlfriend.

“You’re not allowed to go anywhere, doing anything,” the judge told Combs. “It’s basically house arrest. You’ll be placed on a monitor.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office made contact with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Combs, the defendant’s father, who detectives said explained he was out of town and left his unmarked vehicle with his son.

His son bonded out on $120,000.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the matter internally.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.