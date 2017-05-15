Palm Beach K9 officer saves handler from gunfire

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida K9 officer is recovering after he shielded his handler from gunfire.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Kasper was struck by a bullet during a standoff with a suspect, but is expected to fully recover.

PBSO K9 Kasper took a bullet that was meant for his K9 Partner. He is currently recovering and in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qVlXMmPbTx — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 13, 2017

According to Fox 13, deputies went to arrest 46-year-old Phillip Oshea for his alleged involvement in a shooting and robbery in Jupiter Friday morning.

When deputies confronted Oshea, he opened fire on them, hitting Kasper as he protected his handler. Deputies returned fire, killing Oshea, who also had a warrant out for his arrest in North Carolina.

PBSO said Kasper was able to return home a day after the shooting.