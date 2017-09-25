NSU receives $200 million donation

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern University received a generous donation.

A Tampa area cardiologist and his wife donated $200 million to the Davie university, Monday.

This donation is the largest in NSU’s history.

The Patel Family Foundation commitment includes $50 million for scholarships for students pursuing careers in the medical field and another $150 million that will fund construction of a campus in the Tampa Bay area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.