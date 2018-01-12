New educational academy honoring King Carter opens in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new educational academy honoring King Carter, a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot, has opened in Miami.

The new King Carter Academy of Trade and Logistics aims to provide opportunities in trade and logistics for at-risk students. Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was among others who attended Friday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On the academy’s purpose, Carvalho said: “To create programs of hope, of economic empowerment are right here in this community. In the same schools that King Carter would attend as a high school student. It is turning tragedy into triumph for kids in our community.”

King Carter’s father, Santonio Carter, was also present at the ceremony.

“My son was only 6 years old when God decided to call him home,” he said. “But he lived a purpose. His life was filled, and his purpose is still being carried out today.”

Carter said he believes his son’s legacy with live on forever.

“Me being his father, I would rather me being ready to go get him out of school in a few hours. But, you know, his life his legacy will live on forever.”

The academy received funding from a $1 million donation back in June of 2017. The donation was made anonymously in memory of King Carter, who was a Van E. Blanton Elementary School student before his death.

Two years after his death, Carter’s family hopes this academy can steer children in the right direction.

“It can steer them in the right path,” said Carter. “Those teens who was in that incident that took my son’s life away — they were just lost kids, lost teens.”

