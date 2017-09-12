MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Guard is helping police protect the streets of South Florida city after a municipal facility and even area homes were broken into before and during Hurricane Irma.

7News cameras captured National Guard troops on the ground offering support to Miami Shores Police officers, Tuesday.

Shores residents said it’s a sight for sore eyes. “They’re here to handle the situation. There’s a lot of things that are down,” said resident Cynthia Milack.

Troops were seen protecting the Miami Shores Public Works facility off Northwest 103rd Street. The city’s police chief made the call for backup after the facility was broken into.

But residents say that’s not all that’s happened. “On 96th Street, these guys were breaking into houses with axes, and Miami Shores Police caught them,” said one resident.

Troops were also spotted checking out the Miami Shores Publix supermarket and a car dealership in the Shores.

The extra eyes are intended to keep people safe. They’re handling the situation, trying to see what’s going to happen,” said one resident.

The National Guard presence adds to a large presence already in place from Miami Shores Police.

A resident checkpoint station has also set up here in the city to protect residents and their property.

And, while only a few residents and businesses have power, the sight of the National Guard and police has resident Daniel Padilla feeling safe enough to take a short nighttime stroll. “The fact the National Guard decides to come here makes me feel more safe,” he said.

