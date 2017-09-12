Thieves commit 25 acts of looting in Miami during Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Hurricane Irma tore through Miami, some thieves used the storm as an opportunity to commit up to 25 incidences of looting around the city.

“The criminals took advantage of the situation, and they basically terrorized our businesses during the most vulnerable stage. This is not acceptable,” said Miami Police Deputy Chief Luis Cabrera.

Numerous arrests were made at shops around Midtown and Mayor Tomas Regalado hopes the arrests will deter potential crooks.

“It sends a clear message to the bad people. You will be caught,” said Regalado.

Miami wasn’t the only target of looters.

In Miami Beach, a market was also broken into during the height of the storm.

