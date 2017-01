FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mysterious white powder at the Broward County Courthouse caused some concern, Wednesday.

Firefighters worked with a Hazmat team to figure out what they were dealing with.

In the end, officials determined the powder was not toxic.

Court business continued as usual as all of this went on. There was never an evacuation.

