Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic along SR 826

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Back-to-back crashes along the Palmetto Expressway, Thursday, have shut down southbound traffic and injured one driver.

The multi-vehicle crash began with a hit-and-run crash, near Northwest 74th Street on SR 826 going southbound. When firefighters arrived just after 2 a.m., officials used a fire truck to block off the road while beginning to assess the situation.

During that time, another driver rammed into the back of the fire truck. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Cpt. Ernie Jillson said the fire truck was there for a reason.

“The vehicle is actually blocking traffic for us as we were rendering aid, and that’s when the vehicle struck.” said Jillson. “If the vehicle wasn’t in the position that it was in — blocking the traffic for the oncoming — we could’ve had some fatalities out here for the firefighters.”

The victim of the hit-and-run was airlifted in unknown condition to a nearby hospital. The second victim’s condition remains unknown, as well.

The Palmetto Expressway southbound near Northwest 74th Street remains shut down as a result of the crashes. Officials are diverting traffic to the Okeechobee Road off-ramp.

The identities of those involved have yet to be released.

Both investigations remain ongoing by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol, as officials search for the second driver involved in the hit-and-run collision.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

