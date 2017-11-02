Mother of man killed in Davie CVS shooting speaks out

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a man shot and killed at a Davie CVS said her son is the real victim after investigators said he was shot in self-defense.

“Intelligent guy from a decent family, and I want no one to paint him as anything else. My son was slaughtered, and I need that to be understood. My son is not a thug,” said Andrea Goulbourne-Smith, the mother of Andre Smith, who was killed in what police said was a Craigslist deal gone wrong.

Smith was shot to death inside of a Davie CVS, Wednesday.

“The whole world thinks that my son was a bad person. He’s a victim. He’s a victim,” said Goulbourne-Smith through tear, surrounded by her son’s loved ones.

“For someone to shoot him down at such a tender age for a phone — it’s terrible,” said Smith’s grandmother Euphemia Morgan.

Friends and family of 20-year-old Smith gathered Thursday to release balloons into the sky and to light candles in his memory.

Hours before, Davie police released new details about the fatal shooting.

Investigators said Smith posted an ad on Craigslist to sell an iPhone and then arranged to meet with 37-year-old Matthew Berry in a parking lot of Griffin Road and University Drive at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Berry became uncomfortable and went inside the store for help.

“He requested the employees of CVS to contact 911,” said Davie Police Capt. Dale Engle.

Investigators said Smith followed Berry into the store where the argument escalated and fatal shots were fired.

Police said Berry feared for his life.

“The surveillance video clearly shows that Mr. Berry enters the store and that Mr. Smith is right behind him. It looks like Mr. Berry is trying to get away from Mr. Smith,” said Engle.

Police said the security cameras corroborate Berry’s story, but Smith’s family said it’s not true.

“I bought him that iPhone. He killed my son because he never planned to pay for the money. I think he planned to rob my baby,” said Goulbourne-Smith.

Smith’s family, joined by his friends and former classmates, demanded more answers from investigators.

“It’s agony because it’s a white man shooting a black guy, and because a black guy is a young black boy. He’s being stereotyped,” said Goulbourne-Smith.

Police took Berry into custody after the deadly altercation. Berry, who has a concealed weapons permit, was interviewed for hours and no charges were filed.

Smith’s mother said she will not rest until an arrest is made.

“It’s not over. He might think he’s free now, but he’s not free at all. He’s not free at all. My son’s blood is on his hands, and he will get what he deserves,” she said.

Though charges have not been filed, police said the investigation remains ongoing.

