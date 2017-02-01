Mother of accused teenage car crook breaks down in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother at the juvenile courthouse broke down after finding out her teenage son will be held in detention.

It was a dramatic day in court for the the 14-year-old’s mother who began to sob and scream upon hearing the news that her son will spend 21 days in jail. Jorge Aleman faces several charges in connection to six car burglaries.

Aleman faced a judge and was charged with grand theft, burglary and petty theft. “You’ll be spending 21 days from the point that you were arrested in secured detention,” said Judge Marie de Jesus Santovenia.

He is accused of breaking into six cars, including an unmarked police vehicle.

7News spoke to one of the victims on Monday who said she’s usually on guard. “I always leave my car locked, and that day, unfortunately, I didn’t,” said victim Silvia Pereira.

Pereira showed 7News her home surveillance cameras, which showed the burglary in process, early Saturday morning.

“When I got in my car, I saw that my car was a mess, and the glove compartment was open,” Pereira said.

Aleman and an accomplice first went through the victim’s Mercedes before going to her son’s Jeep, which was also unlocked, and took whatever they could get their hands on. The duo fled the scene in a getaway car.

The 7News story helped police identify the suspects after the 14-year-old admitted to a police officer that his friends saw him on TV as he broke into the cars.

“I want you to take a look at your mother and see how upsetting it is for your mother to be here,” Santovenia said to Aleman as his mother wept.

Aleman’s next hearing is set for Feb. 17.

