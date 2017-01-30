Car burglars caught on camera outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two burglars rummaging through cars in the driveway of a home, early Saturday morning, before taking off in a getaway car.

The burglars entered the driveway of Silvia Pereira’s home around 3:30 a.m., through a security gate that was left open. When Pereira entered her car the next morning, she realized two of her cars had been ransacked.

“On Saturday morning, I was leaving to go get some breakfast,” she said, “I saw that my car was a mess and the glove compartment was open.”

First, one burglar entered Pereira’s black Mercedes-Benz and rummaged through the glove compartment and center console. After about one minute, the burglar walked out to a car in the road and came back with a second crook. They can be seen opening the trunk.

“I always leave my car locked, and that day, unfortunately, I didn’t,” she said. “They took my sunglasses and they took cologne, a birthday present I had for somebody in the trunk.”

Then they entered a Jeep Wrangler, parked behind the Mercedes, that belongs to Pereira’s son.

“They took boxing gloves. They took a mixer for his shake,” she said, “They took some clothes, some shoes. I mean, nothing valuable.”

Within minutes, the burglars left in a getaway car that had been waiting in the street.

Pereira said crimes like this are becoming more frequent in her neighborhood. “I mean, it’s scary, you know. You wonder, when you leave your house to go to work in the morning, if you’re gonna come back and somebody’s gonna be waiting for you at home,” she said.

Police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

