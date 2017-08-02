More suspects identified in Dania Beach business burglary

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new details in an ongoing burglary case in Broward County.

Authorities said crooks broke into a Bass Pro Shops store in Dania Beach, July 21, and stole high-powered weapons before taking off.

BSO detectives recovered nearly two dozen of those guns in Hallandale Beach a few days later.

One person was already arrested, but now police are searching for his accomplices, who authorities identified as 18-year-old Myron Love and 19-year-old Tyus Duffy.

Detectives said the men are armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

