Monroe County firefighter arrested for battery

RAMROD KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Monroe County firefighter was arrested after a fight at a bar on Ramrod Key, Friday night.

Deputies responded to the Looe Key Tiki Bar at 9 p.m. to reports of a fight.

The victim had injuries to his face and said a man had attacked him after he refused to give him a cigarette.

The bartender helped to break up the fight.

The suspect, Dustin Hunt, was found in the parking lot. He claimed to have been attacked by the victim.

Other witnesses at the bar corroborated the victim’s version of events.

Hunt was arrested, charged with battery and taken to jail.

Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan was notified of the arrest.

“I was made aware of the situation and will further investigate the circumstances,” Chief Callahan said. “I am disappointed. We hold our firefighters to a higher standard and this type of behavior is not tolerated. There will be consequences.”

