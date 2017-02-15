Authorities stage emergency drill Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - In anticipation of an emergency that could take place at Miami International Airport, the airport conducted their tri-annual emergency drill to put their safety operations to the test.

Several agencies realistically reenacted an emergency scenario, with passengers jumping out of a plane, fuel spilling from the wing of a plane and smoke billowing into the air.

The FAA requires the airport to hold the drill every three years, but the timing of this specific drill comes a little more than a month after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting, making this training crucial.

“The things that happen at the airports, they’re very infrequent, but when they happen they’re major,” explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Wesley Lebron. “Basically, by doing this drill, it provides a platform for training and familiarization for all responding agencies.”

Safety advisers at the drill took a closer look at what happened at FLL, and what could have been better.

“I know that for them, a huge problem was tracking the patients,” said Lebron.

Therefore, during this drill, they paid more attention on that tracking between the passengers and what hospital they were taken too.

“The best way to learn is from other people’s experiences,” added Lebron.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.