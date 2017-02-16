Miami-Dade Police officers honor their fallen K-9 companions

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers held a somber ceremony to remember their four-legged fallen companions.

The department held a memorial, Wednesday night, to recognize police K-9’s who have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony took place at Tropical Park, in front of the law enforcement officers memorial.

The event ended with a parade of Police K-9 teams.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.