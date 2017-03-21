Miami-Dade Police officer hospitalized after chase

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was reportedly involved in a crash, Tuesday, with another vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Two vehicles, including the police cruiser, were involved in the crash near Northwest 87th Street and Northwest 18th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was reportedly in pursuit with the second vehicle involved in the crash.

The officer was transported in unknown condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Another person involved in the collision is also being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

