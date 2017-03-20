MIA flight delayed after bees found outside jet

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger flight headed to New York City from Miami International Airport was delayed for hours, Monday afternoon, after bees were spotted on the outside of the plane.

A 7News viewer sent in a picture of the insects outside the American Airlines flight bound to John F. Kennedy Airport.

A beekeeper had to come to get rid of the insects. Once the aircraft was bee free, crew members and passengers returned to the jet.

The flight finally took off at 5:18 p.m., more than four hours after its scheduled departure time.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.