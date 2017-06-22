Man sexually assaults woman in Hollywood spa

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Hollywood spa.

According to police, on June 18, the subject entered East Jing Spa, located at 5108 S. State Road 7 and sexually battered the victim.

The suspect is described as a white Hispanic male in his mid 20s to mid 30s, standing 5 feet and 7 inches. He weighs approximately 140 pounds with a thin build, sporting dark hair, dark eyes and a medium complexion.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4411.

