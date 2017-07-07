Man hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was injured in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place along the 1700 block of Northwest Sixth Street, just before 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police are attempting to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.