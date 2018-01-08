Man attacked by 3 pit bulls remains in critical condition

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was walking around a Lauderhill neighborhood when he was attacked by three pit bulls.

Fifty-five-year-old Tony Elliot was walking along Northwest Fourth Court, Saturday night, Lauderhill Police said, when three pit bulls escaped from their cages. Those dogs then attacked Elliot, who suffered severe injuries to his face and legs.

“To get that way from a dog — I don’t know how to feel, I really don’t,” said Elliot’s mother, Shirley Ace. “I know these people that the dogs belong to — and I don’t want to say anything to hurt them — but the dogs should’ve been gone a long time ago because there’s small kids in that house.”

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where police said he remains in serious condition, Monday.

According to a police report, the pit bulls escaped from a fenced area and attacked Elliot. The owner has been cited by Animal Control officials and voluntarily surrendered the pit bulls.

The three pit bulls are being quarantined at Broward County Animal Control Services as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.