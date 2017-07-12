Man arrested accused of fatally shooting AAA technician

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a AAA employee in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-three-year-old Jesus Albert Esquivel was taken into custody, Wednesday morning, and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the situation began Tuesday afternoon, when Esquivel called AAA for assistance with a malfunctioning car battery. The responding technician called Esquivel to inform him of a time delay, which caused Esquivel to become irate.

Detectives said the technician contacted AAA and asked to be removed from the call after being verbally threatened by Esquivel. That’s when the victim, 38-year-old Magdiel Hernandez, was assigned to the call and responded to Esquivel’s residence along Southwest 99th Street and 87th Court.

Upon his arrival, Hernandez was confronted by Esquivel, who proceeded to shoot him several times.

Hernandez suffered multiple shots to his torso and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Esquivel was uncooperative with officers when they arrived and requested to be transported to the hospital. He was transported to Baptist Hospital for medical care.

Esquivel was later discharged from the hospital and questioned by homicide investigators at which point he admitted to shooting Hernandez.

Esquivel has been transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held without bond.

