1 dead, 1 in custody in SW Miami-Dade shooting involving AAA truck

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are on the scene of a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the fatality on scene and treated another person in the driveway of a home along 9955 SW 87th Ct. Tuesday afternoon.

A AAA truck could be seen parked with the driver’s door open and a yellow tarp covering what is believed to be a dead body.

The dispatch went out about 3:25 p.m. of multiple shots fired.

Police later took the second person, who was treated at the scene, into custody.

