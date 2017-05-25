Man accused of raping 9-week-old granddaughter

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in north Florida arrested a man after they say he raped his 9-week-old granddaughter.

Springfield Police said 51-year-old Luther Gene Taylor brought the infant to the emergency room at Bay Medical Center Wednesday evening, where pediatric physicians said the child had suffered severe vaginal tearing. They said the injuries came from forced penetration, the Panama City News Herald reports.

Investigators said Taylor was taking care of the child alone when they believe he raped her.

Police arrested Taylor, charging him with sexual battery. He was being held at the Bay County Jail pending his first appearance before a judge.

