Local Miami-Dade watch parties celebrate big win for ‘Moonlight’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Watch parties were held across Miami in support of “Moonlight,” a film rooted in Liberty City.

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, located at 6161 N.W. 22nd Ave., was among some of the South Florida venues to host a viewing party during Sunday’s 89th Oscars. Cheers were echoed throughout the halls of the arts center when director Barry Jenkins’ film was correctly announced after a historic blunder.

Local residents flocked to the viewing party to show their support for the coming-of-age tale about Chiron (Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes), a gay, black man and his journey of self-discovery in Liberty City.

Some in attendance at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center felt inspired by the Miami-grown Tarell Alvin McCraney’s story, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.”

“You can come from almost anywhere and prosper,” said Miami native Dontay Yarns. “Just — put your mind to it, and you can basically do it.”

“I was proud to hear that someone from the area did something this big,” said an unnamed viewer. “And I’m happy to be here tonight to watch the Oscars.”

The family of actor Patrick Decile, who plays Terrel, a boy who bullied Chiron, said seeing their son’s success is unbelievable.

“Oh, my goodness, it’s amazing,” said mother Destina Decile. “They worked really hard on the film. They tried to represent Miami, and I’m proud of them.”

On Monday morning, the young actor arrived in South Florida, still overwhelmed by the moments that unfolded less than a day ago. “I’m grateful to be apart of such a welcoming cast and crew,” said Decile. “They made me feel like family. It’s just still surreal with what went on just two hours ago. It was just a big flip for everyone.”

Actors Jaden Piner, who plays 9-year-old Kevin, and Hibbert both attend Norland Middle School in Miami Gardens.

Both can now say they are apart of an Academy Award-winning Best Picture film.

