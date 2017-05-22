Lauderdale Lakes church burglarized

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly-renovated South Florida church has been burglarized.

The burglars ripped open the door of the All Nations New Testament Church in Lauderdale Lakes, early Monday morning.

“I think they used a crowbar to go behind the door,” said Deacon Herman Green.

The burglars first tried to pry their way in through an iron door. When that didn’t work, they tried a second door.

“It had to take them at least half an hour to pull down these doors,” said Carrie Collier, one of the faithful affected by this burglary. “They’re really bad people.”

The burglars went inside and ransacked the church, stealing a laptop the church uses to stream their services to those who can’t make it to the church.

“We are looking at about maybe $8,000 worth of value,” said Bishop Evan Grant. “It’s really a very unholy act, but I’m still trusting in God.”

Police said the burglars took extra measures to make sure no one would see who committed the crime.

The church has a security system, but the burglars were still able to break in. They shut off the power to the church, which disabled the surveillance system.

“I was very shaken up because we just got finished renovating the church, and, you know, we still have bills to pay, so I really felt really disgusted to hear that,” said Collier.

If you have any information on this church burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

