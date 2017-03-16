Jazz In The Gardens returns to South Florida this weekend

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual jazz event expecting to hit a high note with music lovers returns to South Florida this weekend.

Jazz In The Gardens is back in Miami Gardens just in time for spring, but before the festival gets underway, they’ll be hosting several events highlighting film, music, arts and cultural gatherings.

On Thursday, the festival hosted a star panel at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus.

“What we’ve done is pull people from around the community and the country, put them in the same room and talk about film, music, art and really technology,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Singer Rico Love and Miami Heat player Chris Bosh both participated in the event.

“It’s just a diverse group of knowledge, you know, so many people can benefit from,” Bosh said. “It’s a great thing that FIU is putting on this thing, and hopefully it will grow in the near future.”

That panel isn’t the only star-filled lineup. The Jazz In The Gardens will kick off the festival with a performance by A. Randolph at the opening night party, Friday.

Other performers include Robin Thicke, Common, LL Cool J and Andra Day who will take the stage over the weekend.

The 12th annual Jazz In The Gardens music festival will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

