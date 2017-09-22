Homestead car dealership donates items to Keys residents

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida car dealership is lending a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys.

Keith Pierson Chevrolet Cadillac Super Store in Homestead began donating items to residents in the Keys earlier this week.

We are standing by you and with you. Chevy is providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Irma. https://t.co/j3cj0jJIuG pic.twitter.com/guy9ZKsf5o — Keith Pierson Chevy (@keithpiersoncc) September 15, 2017

Keith and Claudy Pierson said they are committed to do their part in the relief effort in the aftermath of the deadly storm. The owners have not only committed their time and effort but have have also donated $100,000 in hurricane relief.

The dealership, located at 30501 South Dixie Highway, opened in 2016.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.