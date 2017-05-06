FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Twisting, diving and roaring through the skies, the aircraft taking part in this year’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show drew thousands of people to the high-speed, high-energy aerial showcase, Saturday.

7News cameras could hardly keep up with the single engine planes and fighter jets zipping through a cloudless sky above Fort Lauderdale Beach, just off A1A.

“I like the jets. They’re fast,” said attendee Jennifer Gregoriou.

Air Show spokesperson Chris Dirato listed the performers behind the heart-pounding action this weekend. “Military jets, private performers, aerobatic pilots, a little bit of everything,” he said.

Popular among spectators are the Geico Sky Typers. “What we do is, we tell a story with our flight,” said pilot Bob Johansen. “We’re not just over there doing whifferdills.”

But the crowd favorite are the Canadian Snowbirds, who headline the show with their seamless formations.

“You’re gonna see fast crosses, dynamic maneuvers, looping changes.” said a Canadian Snowbirds spokesperson.

The planes weren’t the only thing diving from the sky on Saturday. The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos wowed spectators with a 120-mile-per-hour freefall

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Walsh described the military team. “The Para-Commandos are an elite team of skydivers that represent the United States Special Operations Command,” he said. “You’ve heard, maybe, about them in the movies.”

Spectators who purchased VIP tickets didn’t miss a second of the action, with tents set up right at show center. “We came last year, but I really, really like the setup this year,” said Bethany Ridge.

From a U.S. Coast Guard rescue demonstration, to the recognition of eight-year U.S. Marine Frank Guzman, a Pembroke Pines resident, as this year’s “Hometown Hero,” American pride is the heartbeat behind the event.

“The capabilities that this country has, and the skills that those pilots have, it’s an amazing thing,” said 31-year Marine Corps veteran Al Ingersoll. “That’s what makes it special.”

Area residents and visitors are dealing with road closures and traffic congestion. A1A is closed in both directions, from Sunrise Boulevard, north to Northeast 14th Court. North of that, there is limited access for residents.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show returns on Sunday for one final performance, from 12:30 t0 3:30 p.m.

