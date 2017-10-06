Hallandale Beach employee remains in ICU as search continues for hit-and-run driver

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search continues for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Hallandale Beach, which put a man in a coma.

The victim, Claytron Peterson, was struck from behind by an SUV on Tuesday night, along Northwest Sixth Avenue. Hallandale Beach Police said he was walking northbound when the SUV hit him and fled the scene.

Police believe the vehicle is a dark-colored Nissan Murano, which should have front passenger side damage and a missing bumper cover.

As for Peterson, he remains at Memorial Regional Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and still in a coma.

A fundraiser was held, Friday, at Hallandale Beach City Hall for Peterson. Many residents and officials attended the fundraiser, which raised money for the victim and his family.

Peterson worked part-time for Hallandale Beach’s parks and recreation department. “You see it on the news all of the time,” said Peterson’s boss, Cathie Schanz, “but when it’s a member of your family, it’s different. How can someone just drive away?”

“He’s well-known in the community,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan. “He’s a part-time employee with parks. He also works with our PAL [Police Athletic League] program. He’s very well-liked. He’s intelligent. He’s one of those people you grow to love.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

