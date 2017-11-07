Grandmother granted custody of brother of girl found dead in dumpster

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of killing her daughter and leaving the body in a dumpster made another court appearance where she faced the father of her children.

Tina Farrington and Miami Beach Police officer Leon Paige both made an appearance in court, Tuesday afternoon. The father in mourning could be seen leaving the building escorted by his fellow colleagues while Farrington could be seen in court wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Police said Farrignton confessed to killing the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Tania Paige, and leaving her body in a dumpster.

The family was in the middle of a domestic violence dispute before the body of Tania was found Sunday. In Tuesday’s hearing, a judge ruled that the couple’s son will stay with his grandmother while the case is pending.

Farrington’s mother could be seen leaving the courthouse with the couple’s son. While the grandmother has custody of the child, the judge did grant supervised visitation for Paige.

7News was able to speak with Farrington’s lawyer outside of the courthouse. However, he offered no comment.

The family is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 4.

