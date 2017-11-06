SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mother confesses to murdering, dumping daughter’s body in dumpster

Police have arrested and charged a woman in the investigation of a dead girl found in a Southwest Miami-Dade dumpster.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 31-year-old Tina Farrington confessed to murdering her daughter, 4-year-old Tania Paige, and will face a first-degree murder charge surrounding the discovery of a girl found in a dumpster, Sunday.

Paige is also the daughter of Miami Beach Police officer Leon Paige.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Monday, police released details of the incident. On Oct. 31, police said Farrington was with her two children, including Paige. Farrington heard Paige talking back to her, which officials said made Farrington upset.

Moments later, police said, Farrington lured Paige and her brother to a bedroom. Farrington then used a pillow to suffocate Paige.

Police said Farrington later stored Paige’s remains in the trunk of her 2013 Nissan Altima for several days. On Sunday, at around 1 a.m., Farrington removed Paige’s remains from the trunk and threw them in the dumpster.

According to an arrest report, Paige was found riddled with bruises.

“Never in my right mind did I think my trash went on top of a 4-year-old or a 5-year-old,” said neighbor Dahriana Correa, “so that was tough that morning. It’s shocking.”

Another unnamed neighbor said they remember the screaming heard around the time of the alleged murder. “All you hear is the baby screaming and her mom screaming. Then, all of a sudden you just see her come down the stairs, handcuffed. She was like OK, as if nothing was happening. No remorse whatsoever.”

The body was found Sunday, at Tuscany Place Apartments, located at 25470 SW 137th Ave.

A court date has yet to be set for Farrington.

