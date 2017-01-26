Governor: Port Everglades will lose funding if trades occur with Cuba

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – Companies looking to expand their trade with Cuba through Port Everglades is receiving harsh pushback from Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott reportedly threatened to pull funding from Port Everglades, Thursday, which caused the port to change its mind on trade with Cuba. This news comes one day after the first export from Cuba arrived to Port Everglades.

The cargo shipment that arrived had two containers full of legal, artisanal charcoal, which is commonly used to cook pizza and in bread ovens.

The charcoal was reportedly produced in farms just outside of Havana, Cuba.

Before Scott’s threats, Port Everglades officials were planning a business agreement with Cuba that would allow for goods to be accepted and sent through the port.

Upon hearing of the possible agreement, Scott said that Port Everglades and any other port that trades with Cuba will lose funding. “I know some of our courts are going to be meeting with individuals from Cuba,” said the Florida governor. “Some of them are going to sign MOUs, which I think is not good for this state. They’re doing business with somebody who’s absolutely ruthless against women and others. He arrested 10,000 people last year.”

Seven members from Cuba’s Port Administration are at Port Everglades and were expected to sign the memorandum of understanding. Instead, Port Everglades officials will be meeting at 2 p.m. to decline any further talks.

