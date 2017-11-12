SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old girl who was among six people rushed to area hospitals after a crash along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday night, has died from her injuries, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Carla Vergara was riding with three other children and two women in a 2008 Jeep Liberty near Mile Marker 7 when, at around 7 p.m., the woman driving the SUV, later identified as 22-year-old Guillermina Vergara Cerda, lost control while trying to avoid a semi-truck that had changed into her lane.

Officials said the Jeep fishtailed, causing it to overturn at least four times before coming to rest in the right shoulder facing southbound. Four passengers were ejected from the vehicle as the vehicle overturned.

Paramedics transported all occupants to area hospitals. Carla was pronounced dead just before 10:30 p.m. at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Northbound traffic on the Turnpike was shut down for miles due to the wreckage and the investigation. The roadway was later reopened.

