Children, woman in critical condition after rollover in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several children and one adult are in critical condition after an SUV rolled over in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The rollover happened on the northbound lane of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike near Southwest 112th Avenue at around 7 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Two children were taken by ground to nearby hospitals, and one woman along with two other small children were airlifted to trauma hospitals.

All are in critical condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.